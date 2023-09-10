RaceTrac travel centers offers special perks for drivers throughout September

ATLANTA — RaceTrac is celebrating National Truck Driver Appreciation Week (Sept. 10-16) all month long with special perks at its travel centers and EDO (expanded diesel offer) stores.

“We see Truck Driver Appreciation Month as a great opportunity to recognize the people who dedicate so many hours on the road to delivering the goods we depend on daily,” said Mark Reese, vice president of operations, maintenance and store support at RaceTrac. “As a business, RaceTrac relies on truck drivers not only to supply our store with fuel and products, but also as valued customers who stop in to fill up with us. We believe it’s important to show thanks for the hard work these drivers give, day in and day out.”

During National Truck Driver Appreciation Week, Sept. 10-16, RaceTrac will offer fun in-store promotions and giveaways, including:

$4 meal deals: Two slices of pizza and a 20-ounce Coke product OR a Fresh sub, wrap or wedge sandwich and a 20-ounce Coke product OR two hot dogs, a bag of RaceTrac chips and a 20-ounce Coke product (redeemable only through a RaceTrac Rewards in-app coupon).

A free hot dog from Nathan’s Famous Hot Dogs (redeemable only through a RaceTrac Rewards in-app coupon).

Free item and coupon giveaways: From 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 15, Lynco Productswill host free item and coupon giveaways at select Travel Centers, including several grand prizes such as Bluetooth headphones, speakers and BlueParrott headsets.

For additional perks, professional drivers can use their RaceTrac Rewards app to earn 2x points on in-store purchases from Sept. 1-30. Points may be redeemed for free food, drinks and fuel on future RaceTrac store visits. Download the RaceTrac Rewards mobile app or visit RaceTrac.com/Rewards to learn more and sign up.

RaceTrac Travel Centers and EDO stores are specifically designed with truck drivers in mind. Travel Center amenities include plenty of interior store space, an outdoor patio, extended canopies for high-flow diesel with bulk diesel exhaust fluid (DEF), free Wi-Fi and a seating area. EDO stores feature a similar layout to RaceTrac’s standard stores but also include a back canopy and additional lanes for high-flow diesel with bulk DEF to accommodate truck drivers.