ATA kicks off 35th annual National Truck Driver Appreciation Week

Washington — This week, Sept. 10-16, the American Trucking Associations (ATA) — and the entire trucking industry — give special recognition to the truck drivers who safely and professionally deliver America’s critical goods to communities from coast to coast. The theme for this year’s National Truck Driver Appreciation Week is “Miles of Gratitude.”

“Truck drivers are the ones who move our country forward, and they deserve to be celebrated by their companies, customers, neighbors, families and friends,” said Chris Spear, president and CEO of ATA.

“America’s 3.5 million truckers drive hundreds of billions of miles each year,” he continued. “Every one of those miles represents a stocked store shelf, a package placed on a household doorstep, raw materials delivered to a manufacturer, and equipment conveyed to a construction site. Truck drivers have a vital role, and they fulfill that responsibility with professionalism and a commitment to safety. We invite all Americans to join us in thanking these hardworking men and women who supply our communities.”

Now in its 35th year, National Truck Driver Appreciation Week is an opportunity for the trucking industry, the business community and the public to renew efforts to recognize professional truck drivers. Thousands of trucking companies, manufacturers, producers and industry suppliers will acknowledge the contributions of truck drivers this week by hosting cook outs, doing giveaways, honoring safety achievements, announcing new incentive programs, and inviting friends and family to participate in the festivities.

Truck drivers deliver almost 11.5 billion tons of freight each year — about 70% of all the freight moved in the U.S. More than 80% of U.S. communities rely exclusively on truck drivers to deliver their goods and commodities, including the most remote towns and territories that are unreachable by other modes of transportation.

“Whether it is helping communities recover after a disaster, delivering essential supplies during the pandemic, or keeping store shelves stocked day-in and day-out, sacrifice and service is what our industry is all about,” said Dan Van Alstine, ATA chairman and president and COO of Ruan Transportation Management Systems.

“Truckers are the unsung heroes of the supply chain, and they are committed to safety and professionalism,” he continued. “Food, clothing, furniture, medicine, gasoline — nearly everything that we use on a daily basis was transported at some point by a truck driver. Please join us in expressing ‘Miles of Gratitude’ to the millions of professionals who are always delivering for us.”

Other ATA-led activities during National Truck Driver Appreciation Week include a tribute video that will play at more than a dozen sports stadiums, and a Hill Day for Members of Congress to tour Interstate One and learn about public policies that will support drivers. In addition, ATA and Trucking Moves America Forward (TMAF) are placing print, radio, TV and billboard ads nationwide that will reach tens of millions of drivers who share the road with truckers. ATA staff members will also out gift baskets at truck stops.