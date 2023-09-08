Peterbilt celebrates production milestone of 100,000th truck

DENTON, Texas — Peterbilt Motors’ Denton, Texas, plant recently celebrated its 100,000th production milestone truck, the Peterbilt Model 389. Introduced in 2006, the milestone truck has the limited-released Model 389X special edition package.

The truck was presented to Massey Motor Freight of Nacogdoches, Texas. Troy Massey, company founder and owner, attended the celebration to receive the truck on behalf of his company.

“We are extremely pleased to present the 100,000th Model 389 to Massey Motor Freight,” said Jason Skoog, Peterbilt general manager and PACCAR vice president. “Troy Massey is a longtime Peterbilt customer who recognizes the craftsmanship, performance, and durability of the Model 389 and is the perfect customer to receive this milestone truck.”

Founded in 2016 by Troy and Abby Massey, Massey Motor Freight operates a total of 325 units along with Tri-State Vacuum & Rental, also owned by the Masseys.

“It is a great honor to receive the 100,000th Model 389 and celebrate this milestone with Peterbilt,” said Troy Massey. “Massey Motor Freight’s long-standing relationship with Peterbilt is based on the common values our companies represent and our commitment to exceed customer expectations.”

Peterbilt will end production of the milestone 389 model later this year. Its successor, the Model 589, is available for purchase through any Peterbilt dealer in North America. Production of the new model will begin in January 2024 at Peterbilt’s Denton factory.