Kriete becomes first EV-certified Volvo, Mack dealer in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. – The Madison, Wisconsin, location of Kriete Truck Centers has become the state’s first Mack Truck and Volvo Trucks Certified Electric Vehicle (EV) dealer, according to a Sept. 7 press release. To earn this certification, dealers must successfully complete rigorous training and facility upgrades.

Headquartered in Milwaukee and family owned since its inception in 1951, Kriete operates 10 locations across Wisconsin. Now that its Madison location was selected as the first to be EV certified, Kriete has similar plans in the works for other locations, including the original dealership in Milwaukee.

“Our priority is to serve as stewards for our employees, customers, business partners and the world around us” said David Kriete, president and CEO of Kriete Truck Centers. “As part of this commitment, we’re investing in EV infrastructure at our facilities and with our people, as reflected in our Mack and Volvo certification efforts.

“When it comes to where and when we invest, our strategy is to let customer needs drive what we do,” he continued. “As demand for EV support grows in a particular market, so, too, will our certification efforts, in line with continuing to be the best steward to all of our stakeholders.”

Volvo and Mack Trucks Certified EV dealerships like Kriete support customers throughout the entire electromobility cycle — from a total cost of ownership analysis, funding, procurement, installment and overall operations. Sales teams have access to a variety of route planning and connected technology tools designed to help customers maximize the performance capabilities and benefits of the zero-tailpipe-emission Volvo VNR and Mack LRe and MDe models.

“Volvo Trucks continues to lead the shift with sustainable total transport solutions and have continued working closely with our dealer network to build out the electromobility ecosystem needed to support the growing adoption of the Volvo VNR Electric,” said Peter Voorhoeve, president of Volvo Trucks North America. “We’d like to congratulate Kriete Truck Centers and their employees on becoming a Certified EV Dealership and for their commitment to supporting battery-electric truck customers, a market that will continue to grow as more and more companies seek sustainable transportation options.”

Volvo and Mack Trucks designed its Certified EV Dealer program to ensure technicians understand the proper safety procedures when servicing electric drivetrains and components. At its Madison location, Kriete will have four technicians certified to work on the Volvo VNR and Mack LRe and MDe electric trucks, all outfitted with the personal protective equipment necessary to work with high-voltage systems.

Certification also includes investments in diagnostics tools, and Kriete Madison has outfitted a dedicated service bay with the equipment needed to safely perform battery-electric truck maintenance and repairs. In addition, Kriete will maintain a stock of key parts and components for the Volvo and Mack electric models to minimize service times and get customers back on the road.

“Congratulations to Kriete Truck Centers for its achievement of EV certification,” said Jonathan Randall, president of Mack Trucks North America. “Mack is committed to reducing our carbon footprint and offering new technologies to meet the sustainability goals of our customers. Mack is excited that dealers like Kriete share our passion and are making the investment to be EV-certified so that they’re ready to service and support our Mack LR Electric refuse vehicle and Mack MD Electric customers.”