BP appoints Kate Thomson as interim CFO

LONDON — BP on Sept. 19 announced that Kate Thomson has been appointed as the fuel giant’s interim chief financial officer. Her appointment follows the appointment last week of Murray Auchincloss as BP’s interim CEO following the resignation of former CEO Bernard Looney.

Thomson is currently BP’s senior vice president of finance for production and operations, where she is responsible for the financial stewardship of and commercial partnering with the business globally. She has been with BP for 19 years, previously holding a number of senior financial roles, including group treasurer and head of group tax.

“Kate’s experience and skills make her ideally suited to take on the role of interim CFO,” Auchincloss said. “She brings deep technical knowledge together with a detailed understanding of BP, and has a first-class track record of leadership across our finance function. I look forward to working alongside her as we continue to deliver bp’s strategy”.

Before joining bp in 2004, Thomson had worked in professional services firms, including Ernst & Young in M&A tax and as group head of tax for Charter plc. She has been a member of the board of Aker BP for the past seven years; she also serves on the boards of a number of BP Group companies. She is a qualified chartered accountant.