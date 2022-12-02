Bridgestone Americas names new president of its Commercial Truck Group

NASHVILLE — Bridgestone Americas has named Steve Hoeft as president of its Commercial Truck Group, effective immediately.

The Commercial Truck Group includes the company’s Truck & Bus Radial (TBR) business.

Hoeft has been with Bridgestone since 2017 and previously served as chief operating officer for the Commercial Truck Group, a news release stated.

In his new role, “Hoeft will be responsible for setting Bridgestone’s go-to-market strategy for the Bridgestone and Firestone commercial TBR business. Hoeft will also oversee a team that works closely with commercial original equipment manufacturers and fleet customers to deliver products, services and solutions that maximize uptime and make mobility safer, more sustainable and more efficient,” according to the news release.

“Steve is an excellent leader and has been an integral part of the Commercial Truck Group leadership team for the last several years,” said Riccardo Cichi, president of Bridgestone’s core tire and chief sales officer. “As we continue our journey to become a world leader in sustainable mobility solutions, the commercial truck group will play a vital role with strategic partnerships and innovative solutions that propel Bridgestone into the future. We look forward to continued success under his leadership.”

Hoeft joined Bridgestone in 2017 from Brinks Inc., where he served as senior vice president and general manager of operations and product development. He was responsible for all operations in the U.S. and Canada.

Before that, Hoeft spent five years working at Advance Auto Parts in management roles of increasing responsibility.

Hoeft holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Cleary University and an MBA from the University of Michigan’s Ross School of Business.

Hoeft succeeds Chris Ripani, who led the Commercial Truck Group since 2020.