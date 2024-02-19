C.H. Robinson appoints new president of its surface transportation arm

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. — C.H. Robinson Worldwide recently announced that Michael Castagnetto has been appointed president of North American Surface Transportation (NAST), effective immediately.

He follows Mac Pinkerton in the position.

“Michael is a strong and strategic leader, and we are confident he will ensure that NAST continues to deliver the great value we’re known for — to our customers and carriers while helping deliver on our enterprise growth strategy through our people and for our shareholders,” said Dave Bozeman, Robinson’s president and chief executive officer. “Michael has a proven track record of building strong relationships with our people and our customers, driving operational excellence and delivering exceptional results.”

Castagnetto joined Robinson in 2005 and has held several leadership roles across the company in that time, most recently serving as vice president of customer success at NAST and, prior to that, as president of Robinson Fresh, according to a news release.

As president of NAST, he rejoins the senior leadership team, reporting to president and chief executive officer Dave Bozeman.

“I am honored and excited to lead NAST and to work with our talented and dedicated team members who are committed to delivering the best solutions and service to our customers and carriers every day,” Castagnetto said. “I look forward to building on the strong foundation established and to driving profitable growth and innovation in our business.”

Pinkerton, who joined the company in 1997 and since then has had various roles in NAST — starting as a transportation representative all the way to president — will depart Robinson at the end of February 2024.

“We thank Mac for his 27 years of dedicated service to C.H. Robinson, the impact and contributions he had on the company, and we wish him the best,” Bozeman said.