Blue Ink Tech announces BIT Dashcam with BIT Air Scale support

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Real-time fleet telematics data company Blue Ink Tech has announced the release of BIT Dashcam to its Blue Ink Tech fleet management platform.

The dash cam is the latest in their lineup of real-time telematics tools that integrate into a command center that’s the first of its kind to offer enterprise-wide visibility into vehicle and load weights, according to a news release.

“We anticipated the need for an all-in-one platform with a connected dash cam,” Blue Ink Tech’s Mike Riegel said. “So many carriers are using multiple systems that require drivers and office staff to use a dozen different apps. With one system capable of providing dash cam footage, harsh driving alerts, vehicle weight readings, GPS location and ELD data back to the office in real time, everyone’s job becomes significantly easier.”

BIT Dashcam will automatically connect to the BIT Air Scale sensors to make gross and axle weight data available to fleet managers in real time. The dash cam’s built-in cellular modem allows data to be sent to the cloud without driver intervention, providing unmatched visibility across the entire fleet.

The focus on ease of use and integration for all their products sets Blue Ink Tech apart from their competitors. Today, BIT customers are leveraging real-time data to power applications for everything from driver incentive programs to profit-optimized scheduling.

“It’s no secret that data is going to make trucking more efficient in the long term.” Riegel said. “One of the areas we’re excited to have an impact on with our new dash camera is around truck scaling and weights. Remote access to what is on their trucks in real time helps companies maximize loads without getting overloaded or risking DOT fines, which directly increases revenue. This scaling problem has gone largely unaddressed in the industry for decades.”

With the availability of more real-time data comes new possibilities and challenges. Blue Ink Tech is working closely with several insurance providers to enable data-driven policy underwriting, which will drive down the cost of premiums regardless of fleet size.