Feds help fund rebuilding of Vermont bridge destroyed by tanker truck fire

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) announced Monday the immediate availability of $1.2 million in quick release Emergency Relief funds for the Vermont Agency of Transportation (VTrans) to help offset costs of emergency repair work to restore Bridge 129 on Vermont Route 14 in Irasburg, which was destroyed by a propane tanker truck fire in early December 2023.
“We know how important this bridge is to the people of Vermont,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. “The Biden-Harris administration is making these federal emergency funds available to help restore travel on this critical route as quickly and safely as possible.”
VTrans has evaluated the bridge and determined it has extensive damage and must be replaced.
The quick release Emergency Relief funding will be used immediately for the construction of a new bridge.
Currently, traffic between Irasburg and Coventry is being detoured using VT 58 and U.S. 5, which adds about four miles to the commute between the towns.
“Vermont residents and businesses are experiencing disruptions to their daily lives that often result in additional cost and delay,” said Federal Highway Administrator Shailen Bhatt. “It’s imperative that we get this bridge back up and running again and open Vermont Route 14 as quickly and safely as possible.”
