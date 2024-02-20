Load posts decline by 18%, hitting a 7-week low, DAT reports

BEAVORTON, Ore. — The number of loads posted on DAT One continues to slide, falling 17.6% the week of Feb. 11 to 647,166.

It was the fourth straight week of declines, according to a news release.

The number of loads has fallen almost 47% since the third week of the year and was 60% lower year over year, DAT’s report notes.

Looking at each equipment type, load posts for vans, reefers and flatbeds were the lowest week seven totals in at least eight years.

The data shows:

▼ Van loads at 264,181, down 21.3% compared to the previous week and 61% lower year over year

▼ Reefer loads at 114,372, down 25.5% week over week and 61% lower year over year

▼ Flatbed loads at 268,613, down 9.3% week over week and 59% lower year over year

Truck posts fell by 7.5%

After a bump in week six, the number of trucks posted to DAT One decreased by 7.5% to 328,828, settling back in line with other weeks this year. Still, that’s down 21% year over year and 22% lower than the same week in 2020.

The data shows:

▼ Van equipment at 218,356, down 6.4% and 20% lower year over year

▼ Reefer equipment at 58,988, down 11.1% and 29% lower year over year

▼ Flatbed equipment at 40,576, down 7.8% and 13% lower year over year

Load-to-truck ratios edged lower for all three equipment types

The average van, reefer and flatbed load-to-truck ratios were the lowest on record for week seven, reflecting weaker demand for truckload capacity on the spot market.

The data shows:

▼ Vans at 1.2, down from 1.4 the previous week

▼ Reefers at 1.9, down from 2.3 the previous week

▼ Flatbeds at 6.5, down from 6.7 the previous week

Benchmark rates continued to soften the week of Feb. 11; reefer spot rate dropped 9 cents

The national benchmark van rate was $1.60 net fuel, down 5 cents. The broker-to-carrier rate was $2.08 (fuel: 48 cents), and the contract rate was $2.03 net fuel, down 2 cents.

The reefer rate was $1.90 net fuel, down 9 cents. The broker-to-carrier rate was $2.42 (fuel: 52 cents), and the contract rate was $2.39 net fuel, down 2 cents.

The flatbed rate was $1.93 net fuel, down 2 cents. The broker-to-carrier rate was $2.50 (fuel: 57 cents), and the contract rate was $2.52 net fuel, down 8 cents.