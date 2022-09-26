Canadian currency toll rates at the Blue Water Bridge adjusted beginning Oct. 1

SAGINAW, Mich. ­- In accordance with the Michigan Department of Transportation’s (MDOT) Blue Water Bridge (BWB) parity rate adjustment policy, toll rates paid in Canadian currency (CAD) for traffic heading into Canada will remain the same for cars and extra axles but will increase for trucks and buses.

Based on the current average daily exchange rate, the roll rates below will be in effect through March 31, 2023:

Passenger vehicle rates will remain $3.75 (CAD) per trip.

Extra axles will remain $3.75 (CAD) per trip.

Trucks and buses will increase to $4.25 (CAD) per trip.

In 2016, MDOT announced the currency parity policy. The Canadian rate for eastbound traffic is reviewed and adjusted April 1 and Oct. 1 of each year, rounded to the nearest $0.25 and calculated based on the prior six-month average daily exchange rates between the U.S. and Canadian currencies.

Travel restrictions to Canada have recently been updated by Canada Border Services Agency.

The BWB is currently enrolling commercial and commuter customers in its EDGE Pass program.

Commuter customers receive a discounted toll rate for non-commercial vehicles with no more than two axles. The EDGE Pass also offers commuter customers a dedicated toll lane.

Both commercial and commuter account holders have 24-hour access to manage accounts online through a secure web portal.

Questions regarding the EDGE Pass can be sent to [email protected]. Customers can apply by visiting www.BlueWaterBridge.us/.