15th annual Best Fleets to Drive for nominations opened

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — For the past 14 years, the Truckload Carriers Association (TCA) and CarriersEdge have recognized top performing carriers through an annual contest dubbed “Best Fleets to Drive For.”

The program returned for its 15th iteration Sept. 6 when professional truck drivers and independent contractors began formally nominating the company they work for as the absolute best. Nominations will be open until Oct. 31.

Fleets operating 10 or more tractor-trailers in the U.S. or Canada are eligible for nomination. Visit BestFleetsToDriveFor.com to learn about the program and how to submit a nomination. A TCA membership is not required to participate.

“By nominating a fleet, a professional truck driver is formally recognizing its company’s culture, programs and working environment,” a news release stated. “If the carrier chooses to participate, senior management will take part in a questionnaire and interview, while a selection of drivers will participate in surveys, all of which dig deeper into the company’s policies and practices.”

At the end of the evaluation process, the top 20 highest scoring fleets will be identified as Best Fleets to Drive For and announced at the end of January 2023. From this pool, companies will be divided into “small” and “large” carrier categories. Two overall winners will be then recognized alongside fleets who will be entering the program’s Hall of Fame at the TCA Annual Convention, March 4-7, 2023, in Kissimmee, Florida.

“The program evolves every season to match what is happening in the industry,” Jane Jazrawy, CEO of CarriersEdge, said. “Over the past two years, we watched carriers work hard to meet the unprecedented challenges that arose during COVID. Now, we are excited to see what new ideas fleets have come up with to transition from the pandemic and meet the challenges of a fluctuating economy.”

To view best practices from last year’s program as well as profiles of the overall winners, visit www.BestFleetsToDriveFor.com.

Follow along with the contest on social media by searching the hashtag #BestFleets23. To view the program’s Facebook page, visit www.facebook.com/BestFleetsToDriveFor

“The Best Fleets to Drive For program started fifteen years ago during the 2008 recession, surprising us with the unique ways fleets addressed the needs of their drivers during times of uncertainty,” TCA President Jim Ward said. “I look forward to seeing what new standards carriers have implemented since last year’s program to better working conditions for professional drivers, and the industry as a whole.”