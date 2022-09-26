Car driver killed after crashing into illegally parked tractor-trailer

NEW CASTLE, Dele. — A car driver was killed in the early morning hours of Sept. 21 after crashing with an illegally parked tractor-trailer on Route 40.

The News Journal reports that Jamar McGriff, 28, was traveling east on Pulaski Highway (Route 40) approaching Wilton Boulevard just before 1:30 a.m. For unknown reasons, his 2008 Saturn Aura drifted into the road’s right shoulder and struck an unoccupied 2001 Kenworth tractor-trailer, which was illegally parked.

McGriff’s vehicle overturned and came to rest in a tree line.

McGriff was pronounced dead at the scene. Police told the News Journal that McGriff was not properly restrained.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was cited for leaving a motor vehicle unattended on the shoulder of the highway without placing hazard triangles.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash and no other injuries were reported. The highway was closed for approximately four hours while the collision was investigated and cleared.