Nevada launches website highlighting infrastructure investments

CARSON CITY, Nev. — Nevada has launched a new website highlighting infrastructure investments coming to the state via the Infrastructure and Jobs Act.
Governor Steve Sisolak officially launched NevadaBuilds.com earlier in September.
“Every day, we are working to build a brighter future for Nevadans. When I make a promise, I know there are thousands of people — families, workers, children — relying on the State to follow through,” Sisolak said. “Our new website will not only highlight the projects improving our infrastructure, resiliency and resources available to Nevadans, but it also highlights the jobs being created thanks to these investments.”
The website highlights money Nevada is investing into infrastructure projects from transportation to clean energy to high-speed internet access and the funding Nevada is intending on applying for future projects.
