NationaLease awards Leadership Circle Awards

By The Trucker News Staff -
NationaLease announced Thursday the recipients of this year’s Leadership Circle Awards. These awards, given to 25 member companies, are in recognition of their commitment to NationaLease and adherence to the Member Standards. (courtesy: Nationalease)

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill. — Twenty-five companies have been recognized by NationaLease for their good work as part of this year’s Leadership Circle Awards.

“Recipients of the Leadership Circle Award have been loyal and steadfast supporters of NationaLease for many years,” a news release stated. “Their participation in NationaLease programs and other initiatives has significantly impacted and will continue to impact the growth and success enjoyed by NationaLease in the truck leasing industry.”

The recipients who qualified for this award comprise the top tier of NationaLease’s 120 independently owned businesses.

This year’s winners are:

  • Aim NationaLease.
  • Airoldi Brothers NationaLease.
  • All Services Leasing Inc., a NationaLease Member.
  • Autow NationaLease.
  • Bentley Truck Services Inc., a NationaLease Member.
  • Brown NationaLease.
  • Carco NationaLease.
  • Carmichael NationaLease.
  • Diversified Truck Leasing, a NationaLease Member.
  • Fleet One Leasing NationaLease.
  • Fox & James NationaLease.
  • Hogan Truck Leasing Inc., a NationaLease Member.
  • Hoyt’s NationaLease.
  • Koch NationaLease.
  • Kris-Way Truck Leasing Inc., a NationaLease Member.
  • McMahon Truck Leasing, a NationaLease Member.
  • Miller NationaLease.
  • Parrish Leasing Inc., a NationaLease Member.
  • Salem NationaLease.
  • Star Truck Rentals Inc., a NationaLease Member.
  • Success NationaLease.
  • Suppose U Drive Truck Rental & Leasing, a NationaLease Member.
  • TCI Leasing/Rentals, a NationaLease Member.
  • Truckway NationaLease.
  • Velocity Truck Rental and Leasing, a NationaLease Member.
The Trucker News Staff

The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.

