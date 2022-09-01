CARB announces funding for small fleets to transition to zero-emission trucks

PASADENA, Calif. — The California Air Resources Board (CARB) has created the Innovative Small E-Fleet’s (ISEF) program in an effort to encourage small fleets to transition to zero-emission trucks.

According to a news release, $25 million for the effort is set aside within the state’s Hybrid and Zero-Emission Truck and Bus Voucher Incentive Project (HVIP).

Privately owned and nonprofit trucking fleets of 20 or fewer vehicles and with an annual revenue of less than $15 million are eligible and will have access to funding that can cover costs related to the purchase and operation of zero-emission trucks, the news release stated.

ISEF is administered by the California State Accounting and Reporting System (CALSTART), a national clean transportation nonprofit consortium.

“Small fleets and owner-operators have often traditionally faced multiple barriers to (electric) adoption, such as high up-front costs, limited financing options and complex planning for charging infrastructure,” according to the news release. “It is critical to address these challenges for small fleets because the majority of fleets in California operate 20 or fewer trucks.”

Fleets must work with an approved provider to apply for vouchers; these providers will work with eligible equipment dealers to request vouchers on the individual fleet’s behalf.

For example, battery electric and hydrogen fuel cell Class 8 drayage trucks are eligible for close to $300,000 per vehicle, drastically reducing upfront costs for California’s port truckers to move to zero-emissions.

“ISEF’s goal is to make it easier for smaller fleets to get past the barriers that they frequently face when transitioning from diesel-fueled engines to electric vehicle options,” Niki Okuk, deputy director of CALSTART Trucks and Off Road, said. “There are quite a few options in terms of equipment, financing, and planning assistance that fleets can take advantage of in pursuing adoption of electric vehicles; the key first step is showing them they have a resource to help them take advantage of those options.”