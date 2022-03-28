Carrier Transicold names Transport Refrigeration of South Dakota, TCC Equipamientos Dealers of the Year

ATHENS, Ga. – Carrier Transicold has named Transport Refrigeration of South Dakota Inc. and Chile’s TCC Equipamientos SPA winners of its 2021 Dealer of the Year Awards for North America and Latin America, respectively.

“In 2021, our dealer network demonstrated the power of teamwork to meet and exceed customer expectations in the face of ever-changing challenges and position us to nimbly adapt to continued changing conditions in 2022,” Mike Noyes, vice president and general manager of Truck Trailer Americas at Carrier Transicold, said. “We applaud their continued success in providing exceptional service to our cold chain customer base.”

Owned and operated by the Keizer family of companies, Transport Refrigeration of South Dakota is located in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

“Being named Dealer of the Year was a wonderful surprise,” Shane Keizer, president and son of the company’s late founder Jim Keizer, said.

That legacy of personal service excellence transcends to today’s team at Transport Refrigeration of South Dakota and contributed to its latest recognition, Keizer said.

Having joined the Carrier Transicold dealer network in 2018, Santiago-based TCC Equipamientos focuses on truck refrigeration products that support Chile’s diverse cold chain operations.

“Under the leadership of General Director Paulo Castelli, the TCC Equipamientos team has done an extraordinary job of growing its business, building customer satisfaction and expanding the reputation of Carrier Transicold as the leading brand throughout Chile,” Alejandro Genera, director of sales in Latin America Operations for Carrier Transicold, said.

In a first, Carrier Transicold awarded two recipients of its Extra Mile Award for exemplary customer service: Central Transport Refrigeration, Winnipeg, Manitoba, and Southern States Utility Trailer Sales Inc., Richland, Mississippi.

In total, Carrier Transicold recognized 59 of its more than 200 dealerships throughout the Americas with 94 awards for achievements in customer satisfaction, growth, business investment and service proficiency during the prior year.

For 2021, six individuals from five dealerships were recognized for outstanding performance:

North America Sales Manager of the Year: James Tucker, W&B Service Company, Duncanville, Texas

North America Service Manager of the Year: Shane Tippie, Carrier Transicold of Utah, Salt Lake City

North America Parts Manager of the Year: Kevin Barrett, Southern States Utility Trailer, Richland, Mississippi

Latin America Sales Manager of the Year: Ruben Duran, and Latin America Parts Manager of the Year, Azrael Garcia, both of RETO S.A. de C.V., Guadalajara, Mexico

Latin America Service Manager of the Year: Irvin Picaso, of Coolcare Solutions S.A. de C.V., Aguascalientes, Mexico