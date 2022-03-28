Decisiv drives intelligent service management with fleet focused solutions

GLEN ALLEN, Va. and ORLANDO, Fla. — Decisiv, Inc. announced earlier this month at the TMC Annual Meeting & Transportation Technology Exhibition a series of new fleet-focused asset service management solutions integrated into the Decisiv SRM platform they already have in operation.

“These new, connected service management solutions will be of immediate value to the thousands of fleets that are already using the Decisiv SRM platform,” Dick Hyatt, president and CEO at Decisiv, said. “With these new solutions and data driven insights, guided by our focus on Intelligent Service Management, fleets can complement and extend their ability to proactively manage internal and external maintenance and repair activities.”

Decisiv SRM serves major commercial vehicle manufacturers, service networks and fleets.

Last year, more than 74,000 fleets used the SRM platform under privately branded OEM-provided service management systems. Those SRM management systems for fleets operating across North America are in use by Volvo, Mack, Kenworth, Peterbilt, Freightliner, Western Star, Hino, Isuzu, and Michelin service networks.

New fleet-focused solutions introduced by Decisiv include:

SRM Discovery Service Priorities Monitor provides an actionable real-time asset service status and fleet performance dashboard. Based on a powerful analytics framework, Decisiv delivers insights into internal and external service operations. This solution provides fleets with a single point of control to better understand the service status of their assets at every service provider. Understanding asset availability and proactively managing service events improves uptime, generates additional revenue, and lowers costs.

SRM Intelligent Maintenance gives fleets a solution to completely manage their maintenance needs. Fleets will streamline PM and repair processes by using this solution to build service calendars, create inspections, define standard repair operations, send service requests, and schedule work with outside service providers. Its connectivity with OEM-provided SRM platforms provides immediate access to all asset build, warranty, recall and diagnostic information. This new solution automates and clarifies the maintenance process and provides visibility into event status for PM currency and compliance.

SRM Total Service Management enables fleets performing their own internal maintenance and repairs to take advantage of their integrated, OEM-provided service management platform that they currently use to manage external service events. It enables fleets to incorporate asset, diagnostics, warranty, recall and telematics information into every service event case and to automate communication between maintenance and operations personnel. In-context information streamlines processes, improves shop productivity, reduces downtime and costs, and enables fleets to prioritize and act on critical work in progress.

“Decisiv SRM already provides measurable value for fleets, including a 25% reduction in downtime, a 71% reduction in triage time and a 90% fix it right the first-time rate,” according to a news release. “Fleets using the platform collectively realize more than 32 million hours of reduced downtime annually by saving more than 8 hours per service event, resulting in more than $3 billion in additional revenue due to improved asset availability.”

The Decisiv SRM platform is the largest asset service management system in the industry. Ongoing adoption of the technology pushed platform use to a weekly average of 70,000 service events in 2021.

“In the coming year fleets and service providers will manage more than 4 million service events on the Decisiv SRM platform,” Hyatt said. “Our commitment is to build on that foundation by delivering a broad range of fleet and service provider applications.”