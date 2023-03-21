CarriersEdge adds Netradyne’s AI-powered fleet safety solutions to dashcam integration system

NEWMARKET, Ontario, Canada — Online truck driver training company CarriersEdge has announced a collaboration with Netradyne, an artificial intelligence provider focused on driver and fleet safety.

According to a news release, Netradyne’s Driver•i® is now integrated with the CarriersEdge online training automation system, which allows Netradyne customers to automatically assign and track required CarriersEdge safety and compliance training courses based on events and behaviors captured by the Driver•i device.

“Netradyne’s Driver•i is an innovative vision-based fleet safety camera platform built to reinforce good driving behavior,” the news release stated. “CarriersEdge offers access to nearly 200 interactive online driver training modules through its monthly subscription package and provides innovative management and reporting functions through its platform. Training courses are offered as full-length orientation, shorter refresher, and remedial titles, and as standalone knowledge tests.”

Adam Kahn, chief business development officer at Netradyne said his company is “thrilled to combine our industry-leading AI powered safety technology with CarriersEdge’s latest online driver training features. This integration is a next-level solution for fleets that take safety seriously. By automatically assigning custom-tailored driver training programs it simplifies the driver coaching process and ensures drivers are getting feedback reflective of their behavior, ultimately making our roadways safer.”

The two companies tout that the integration “will allow fleets to better simplify training practices and improve driving behavior. Using a simple drop-down menu, administrators can create as many rules as needed, specify the type of driving behavior and set trigger thresholds and periods. The integrated solution allows for cascading levels of training intervention based on the number and frequency of driver events. Rules are fleet configurable and can be changed at any time. In addition, the CarriersEdge platform documents training and coaching, which reflects the carrier’s efforts and dedication to consistently improving safety, providing proof in the case of litigation.”

According to Jane Jazrawy, CEO of CarriersEdge, assignments can be a combination of content, including classroom, online courses, surveys — or even policy documents — “allowing for flexible learning and progressive interventions that match behavior severity and frequency.”

Once drivers complete the assignments, details are mailed directly to administrators and managers, providing updates on training scores and completion status.

“Dashcam technology is rapidly evolving thanks to advancements in machine learning, edge computing, and AI. As a result, fleets have more information available at their fingertips to evaluate driving behavior in real-time,” Jazrawy said. “Correcting unsafe driving practices is a multi-step process that starts with identifying problems drivers are having and implementing solutions to help prevent the issues from reoccurring. This integration is a feature carriers can use to better streamline their remedial training practices and improve driving behavior. In addition, having solid evidence of driver training is increasingly more important in today’s highly litigious environment.”

Ryan Johnson, director of safety at Halvor Lines, said he expects the integration to be a useful new feature for the company.

“At Halvor Lines, protecting our drivers is paramount,” Johnson said. “By combining Netradyne’s Driver•i data and CarriersEdge library of safety and compliance courses, this integration will streamline safety coaching by automating training assignments based on the driver’s dash camera events. It will also document these training efforts showing we’re doing what we can to improve driving behaviors and reinforce safe driving practices.”