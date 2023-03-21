Netradyne partners with Cover Whale to provide high-tech dash cams for policyholders 

SAN DIEGO, Calif .– Software services and artificial intelligence (AI) company Netradyne has announced a partnership with commercial trucking insurance provider Cover Whale Insurance Solutions Inc. to use AI technology for truck driver behavior studies.

According to a news release, the idea is to “gain insights (and) identify critical incidents on the road, delivering real-time alerts.”

“With intuitive driver alerts and high-performance processing, the latest Driver•i® dual-facing dash cameras enable fleet management to promote safer driving, flag aggressive behavior, coach and communicate with drivers and exonerate them should accidents happen,” the news release noted.

The Netradyne platform also allows Cover Whale to coach drivers in cases of unsafe trends such as excessive speed, hard-braking and hard-turning.

Drivers that follow the Driver Safety Program’s guidance can save money on premiums, as well as other perks, according to the news release.

“We are thrilled to partner with a provider who puts fleet safety at the forefront of its business,” Adam Kahn, chief business development officer at Netradyne, said. “Advanced AI dash cams are no longer an industry ‘nice to have’’ but have become a necessity for companies who recognize that safety coaching is the best form of insurance. Traditional Accident Event Recorders look back at harsh events, missing risky behavioral trends. The Driver•i devices being deployed with Cover Whale use AI and edge computing to capture and analyze every second of drive time, which will help policyholders quickly identify where to focus coaching to reduce risk and lower insurance costs.”

Dan Abrahamsen, CEO of Cover Whale, called cameras “an indispensable part of our Driver Safety Program that not only help us improve safety measures and save drivers money, but also empower our policyholders to make safe driving a core part of their day-to-day. Partnering with Netradyne to use their advanced cameras, including the Driver•i D-210 and D-215 dash cameras fall directly in line with our mission of using tech to preempt and prevent future loss. We continue to focus on ways to streamline and improve the claims process, maintain low loss ratios and prioritize the safety of our policyholders.”