Carroll Fulmer Logistics shutting down after 71 years

CLERMONT, Fla. — Carroll Fulmer Logistics, a Groveland, Fla. trucking company is closing its doors after 71 years.

According to The Claremont Sun, the company had 400 trucks and 1,700 trailers. Around 600 employees will be laid off as operations cease. They will be given 60 days of severance pay.

The company cited financial issues, “frivolous lawsuits” and freight recession as the reason for the decision to cease operations.

Company partner Phillip Fulmer spoke to The Claremont Sun.

“It is a sad day for us and for Groveland,” Fulmer said. “Sustaining a multi-family business is tough and these last four years since Covid have been the worse. We want to do right by our faithful employees, some who have been with us for many years. They matter to us. We hope to wind down as smooth as we can and attempt to get all venders paid before we close.”

Family Business

According to the company website, Carroll Fulmer Logistics was founded by Carroll and Barbara Fulmer. The company began hauling produce from fields to local markets in South Carolina and Georgia in 1954. By 1961, the company bought two B61 Mack Trucks to haul produce to the east coast.

The company continued to grow and flourish. In 1995, CF opened a new facility in Groveland on July 4th weekend. Many of employees from the previous location in Orange County followed the company to Groveland and still worked for them, according to The Claremont Sun.

The company was operating under the Fulmer siblings Tony, Tim, Cindy and Philip.

Personal Injury Lawsuits

According to The Claremont Sun, the company has been bombarded with personal injury lawsuits. Their lawyers are fighting 6-8 at one time with each claim more than $250,000.

“There are many attorneys who make it seem easy to sue a trucking company,” Fulmer said. “Many of these lawsuits are bogus, meaning that no injury actually occurred, but we still have to fight them and that takes a lot of money. These payments cause people to lose jobs and businesses to close and insurance rates to increase for everyone. We can’t carry on. It’s tiring and it’s draining fighting all the time. Sadly, we’ve had enough. I know I can’t deal with this anymore.”

Due to the lawsuits, the freight recession and other financial concerns, the company had no choice but to close shop.

“We feel the most for our employees,” Fulmer said. “All employees will be paid for 60 days. Carroll Fulmer along with the assistance of local businesses and the City of Groveland will be helping their employees obtain positions with other businesses.”