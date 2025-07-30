TheTrucker.com
The Nation

CBP finds ‘coke’ in a big rig hauling soda

By Bruce Guthrie -
Home  >  The Nation   >   CBP finds ‘coke’ in a big rig hauling soda
Reading Time: < 1 minute
CBP finds ‘coke’ in a big rig hauling soda
U.S. Customs and Border Protection at Roma Port of Entry seized more than $2.8 million in cocaine.

ROMA, Texas — U.S. Customs and Border Protection at Roma Port of Entry seized more than $2.8 million in cocaine in a single enforcement action, according to a release issued on Wednesday.

The seizure occurred on July 28 at the Roma International Bridge when CBP officers referred a tractor trailer hauling a shipment of soft drinks for an enforcement inspection.

A canine inspection resulted in an alert. Upon closer physical examination, CBP officers discovered 73 packages containing a total of 96.30 kilograms (212.30 lbs.) of alleged cocaine concealed within the shipment.

“This substantial seizure of cocaine stands as a testament to the dedication and effectiveness of our officers in disrupting illegal smuggling and securing the border,” said Port Director Andres Guerra, Roma Port of Entry.

The narcotics have an estimated street value of $2,834,686.

CBP seized the narcotics, tractor, and trailer. Homeland Security Investigations special agents initiated a criminal investigation.

Bruce Guthrie

Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.

Avatar for Bruce Guthrie
Bruce Guthrie
Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.
For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE