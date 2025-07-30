CBP finds ‘coke’ in a big rig hauling soda

ROMA, Texas — U.S. Customs and Border Protection at Roma Port of Entry seized more than $2.8 million in cocaine in a single enforcement action, according to a release issued on Wednesday.
The seizure occurred on July 28 at the Roma International Bridge when CBP officers referred a tractor trailer hauling a shipment of soft drinks for an enforcement inspection.
A canine inspection resulted in an alert. Upon closer physical examination, CBP officers discovered 73 packages containing a total of 96.30 kilograms (212.30 lbs.) of alleged cocaine concealed within the shipment.
“This substantial seizure of cocaine stands as a testament to the dedication and effectiveness of our officers in disrupting illegal smuggling and securing the border,” said Port Director Andres Guerra, Roma Port of Entry.
The narcotics have an estimated street value of $2,834,686.
CBP seized the narcotics, tractor, and trailer. Homeland Security Investigations special agents initiated a criminal investigation.
