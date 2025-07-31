TheTrucker.com
Missouri freeway reopens after diesel fuel spill

By Bruce Guthrie -
Interstate 44 was closed for a period of time after a crash caused a fuel spill.

KIRKWOOD, Mo. – The westbound lanes of Interstate 44 have reopened after an overnight crash involving a semitractor-trailer Wednesday, according to a report to KMOV.

The crash reportedly happened at I-44 and Big Bend at around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday.

According to the report, the semitrailer was traveling westbound when the driver lost control and struck a guardrail. This caused approximately 100 gallons of diesel fuel that was onboard the truck to spill.

I-44 westbound at Big Bend was shut down for several hours while the road was cleaned. The road has since reopened.

Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.

