Missouri freeway reopens after diesel fuel spill

KIRKWOOD, Mo. – The westbound lanes of Interstate 44 have reopened after an overnight crash involving a semitractor-trailer Wednesday, according to a report to KMOV.
The crash reportedly happened at I-44 and Big Bend at around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday.
According to the report, the semitrailer was traveling westbound when the driver lost control and struck a guardrail. This caused approximately 100 gallons of diesel fuel that was onboard the truck to spill.
I-44 westbound at Big Bend was shut down for several hours while the road was cleaned. The road has since reopened.
