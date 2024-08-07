Celebrating Excellence: U.S. EPA names Paper Transport a 2024 SmartWay High Performer

DE PERE, Wis. — Paper Transport announced on Tuesday that it was named a 2024 SmartWay High Performer by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

According to its release, “this prestigious ecognition from the EPA highlights Paper Transport’s commitment to sustaining and improving the efficiency of goods movement and the performance of its freight transportation operations.”

“For the past 15 years, Paper Transport has been a leader in providing sustainable transportation solutions,” stated Ben Schill, CEO of Paper Transport. “We have pushed the envelope to test and implement solutions that help reduce the carbon footprint of our shippers across the board. We lean on acting and learning from real-world experience versus pontificating about what can or cannot work. We embrace the spirit of SmartWay in terms of embracing real-world testing and finding sustainable solutions that can work in a practical environment.”

In the press release, by joining the SmartWay Transport Partnership, Paper Transport demonstrates its strong environmental leadership and corporate responsibility. It stated that it would continue its commitment to contributing to the partnership’s savings of 379 million barrels of oil, $52 billion on fuel costs, 162 million metric tons of CO2, 2.8 million short tons of NOx, and 114,000 short tons of PM, which is equivalent to the annual electricity use for 24 million homes.

In addition, Paper Transport also submitted and received approval from the SmartWay Transport Partnership for its current data submission.