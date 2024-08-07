Gov. Holcomb, INDOT celebrate opening of I-69

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Governor Eric J. Holcomb, Vice President Mike Pence and Governor Mitch Daniels recently joined INDOT Commissioner Mike Smith to celebrate the opening of the Interstate 69 corridor connecting Evansville to Indianapolis.

“This historic milestone, completed three years ahead of schedule, is the culmination of decades-long conversations, planning efforts and progress,” said Gov. Holcomb. “The opening of the I-69 Finish Line corridor completes not only a direct connection between Evansville and Indianapolis, but also to and through Kentucky and Michigan, all the way ultimately to our important Canadian and Mexican supply chain trade markets.”

Construction on the Finish Line project, the final segment of I-69, began in 2019 in Martinsville. Since then, the $2 billion project has upgraded more than 26 miles of State Road 37 to interstate standards, constructed ten new interchanges and built more than 35 lane-miles of local access roads through Morgan, Johnson and Marion Counties.

The new interchange at I-69 and I-465 consists of two flyover ramps just west of the existing SR 37/Harding St. interchange. South of I-465, the newly constructed I-69 diverts from the current path of SR 37 north of Edgewood Ave. From the interchange, I-69 will run concurrently with I-465 to the I-69 interchange on the northeast side of Indianapolis.

“The transformation that has occurred along the I-69 Finish Line corridor over the past four-to-five years has been amazing to witness,” said INDOT Commissioner Mike Smith. “I cannot overstate the gratitude I have for the thousands of men and women in our industry who have worked countless hours to bring the nation’s newest interstate to fruition.”

The I-69 southbound ramps to and from I-465 eastbound and westbound are scheduled to open to traffic this evening (Aug. 6), followed by I-69 northbound ramps to and from I-465 eastbound and westbound on or after Friday, Aug. 9. Click here to learn more about the new system interchange.

The area near I-465 will remain an active construction zone after the interchange opens to traffic. Drivers can expect temporary lane closures and reduced speed limits as crews complete bridge and pavement work prior to moving I-465 into its permanent configuration later this year. This includes construction at the existing Harding St. interchange. More information is available here.

Most remaining work will take place on I-465 between I-65 and I-70 on the southwest side of Indianapolis through the remainder of 2024. Once complete, an additional lane will be available for travel in both directions.

I-69 Finish Line is the sixth and final section of the I-69 connection between Evansville and Indianapolis, beginning in Martinsville and ending at I-465. With the opening of the interchange, I-69 runs continuously from the Canadian border at Port Huron, Mich. to Evansville, Ind. Lean more about the project at I69FinishLine.com.