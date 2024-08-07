Sheetz to open new stores with diesel lanes in August

ALTOONA, Penn. — Sheetz will open four new stores this August featuring truck diesel lanes. Spreading across Michigan, North Carolina and Virginia, each store will offer high-flow diesel fuel and Diesel Exhaust Fluid (DEF) for commercial trucks, a truck scale and free overnight parking spaces to truckers.
The new store locations projected to open in August include:
- Middletown, Va.: Located at 121 Confidence Lane, this new store will feature 9 truck driver lanes and can be easily accessed by truck drivers on exit 302 from Interstate 81.
- Asheville, N.C.: Located at 5440 Asheville Highway in Hendersonville, this new store will feature 4 truck driver lanes and can be easily accessed by truck drivers on exit 44 from Interstate 26.
- Warsaw, N.C.: Located at 2543 W NC 24 Highway, this new store will feature 5 truck driver lanes and can be easily accessed by truck drivers on exit 364 from Interstate 40.
- Romulus, Mich.: Sheetz’s first store in Michigan, 33380 Wick Road, will feature 4 truck driver lanes and can be easily accessed by truck drivers on exit 197 from Interstate 94.
According to a recent media release, each new store opening will offer customers grand opening festivities, including free self-serve coffee and soda for the entire grand opening day. Multiple prizes will be awarded, including a grand prize giveaway of free Sheetz for a Year (valued at $2,500 in a Sheetz gift card; no purchase is necessary to win, and you must be present to win and over the age of 18 to enter).
Customers attending the grand opening are encouraged to donate a non-perishable food item to the nonprofit. Those who donate will receive a Sheetz-branded thermal bag, limited to one per customer.
Sheetz currently operates 740+ store locations across Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Virginia, West Virginia, Ohio and Maryland, all of which are open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
