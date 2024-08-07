Diesel Direct, Saia Trucking start diesel pilot program in California

OAKLAND, Calif. — In a media release issued on Aug. 7, Diesel Direct announced it is partnering with Saia Trucking to implement a renewable diesel pilot program at Saia’s locations in Oakland, San Jose, San Diego and Orange, California. According to the release from Diesel Direct, this initiative represents a pivotal advancement in promoting environmental sustainability and enhancing fuel efficiency within the transportation industry.

The partnership stems from Diesel Direct being dedicated to providing innovative and eco-friendly fuel alternatives along with Saia Trucking as a transportation provider, sharing “this commitment to sustainability. The company has a long-standing dedication to reducing its environmental impact through sustainable business practices, equipment optimization, and corporate efficiencies,” according to the release.

Saia Trucking’s fleet initiatives include modernizing equipment to boost fuel efficiency, transitioning to alternative fuels, and leveraging new technologies to optimize routing, loading, and freight handling.

“The decision to switch to Renewable Diesel at key California locations underscores Saia’s commitment to sustainable practices and reducing its environmental impact,” the release stated.

Benefits of renewable diesel are many and include:

Lower Emissions: Renewable Diesel can reduce greenhouse gas emissions by up to 75%, significantly lowering the carbon footprint of Saia Trucking’s fleet.

Enhanced Engine Performance: It provides superior engine performance, even in challenging conditions, ensuring Saia's trucks operate smoothly and efficiently.

No Engine Modifications Required: Renewable Diesel can be used in existing diesel engines without any modifications, making the transition seamless and cost-effective.

Improved Air Quality: By reducing exhaust emissions, Renewable Diesel helps improve air quality, benefiting the communities around Saia Trucking's operational hubs.

Diesel Direct’s partnership with Saia Trucking extends beyond fuel supply. Diesel Direct provides comprehensive fuel management solutions designed to optimize operational efficiency and reduce environmental impact, according to its media release. Saia Trucking’s fleet across key California hubs will benefit from Diesel Direct’s direct fuel delivery services, ensuring the fleet is always ready to meet diverse client needs. This includes handling refrigerated units, hazardous materials, and oversized loads with the highest level of precision and care.

“Diesel Direct’s West Coast Green Corridor stretches from San Diego, California, to Portland, Oregon and is expanding northward,” said Diesel Direct’s Account Manager Jeremy Model. “Through our mobile fleet fueling program, Saia has significantly reduced fuel procurement costs for approximately 135 tractors across four major markets. This improvement has enhanced route efficiency and contributed to significant labor savings. Additionally, by switching to Neste’s Renewable Diesel, Saia is projected to save 5,455 metric tons of CO₂ equivalent annually—comparable to removing 1,185 cars from the road.”

Senior VP Tim Johnson spoke of operational efficiency in his statement on the partnership.

“Diesel Direct’s partnership with Saia Trucking marks a significant step forward in our mission to promote renewable energy solutions in the transportation sector,” he said. “By piloting Renewable Diesel, Saia Trucking is enhancing its operational efficiency while contributing to a healthier environment. We look forward to continuing our collaboration to reduce emissions and build a more sustainable future for everyone.”