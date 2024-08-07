Averitt recognized as an Inbound Logistics’ 2024 Top 100 third-party logistics provider 

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. — Averitt recently announced that it has been recognized as one of Inbound Logistics’ 2024 Top 100 Third-Party Logistics Providers. This year’s theme of Inbound Logistics’ annual 3PL edition, “flexibility and scalability,” emphasizes the importance of partnering with trusted partners to support business growth.

The publication researched hundreds of companies to find those that deserved the honor.

“In today’s dynamic and complex supply chain landscape, businesses seek 3PL partners that can deliver exceptional results amidst unforeseen challenges and disruptions. Averitt has proven its ability to excel in this area. Inbound Logistics editors have recognized this outstanding performance by selecting Averitt as a 2024 Top 100 3PL Provider,” said Felecia Stratton, Editor at Inbound Logistics.

“We are honored to be named a Top 100 3PL provider by Inbound Logistics once again,” said Kent Williams, executive vice president of sales and marketing at Averitt. “It’s a testament to our associates and their drive to tackle challenges and help shippers meet their goals.”