Trimble publishes Transporeon Report about North American Transportation Industry

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — Trimble recently announced the release of “The Road Ahead: Key Trends and Capabilities Shaping the North American Freight Transportation Market,” a Transporeon report that identifies the key developments that impact the future of the North American truckload transportation sector.

The report analyzes market trends and data based on survey responses from Indago supply chain research community members as well as the Transporeon shipper and carrier community. Due to the current supply surplus in the North American truckload transportation market, the report discusses technology solutions to address the challenges faced by transportation and logistics stakeholders.

Key highlights of the report are the growing importance of Mexico as a source of U.S. imports, sustainability and the electrification of trucking, California’s AB5 bill and freight fraud:

Market Challenges: The current state of North America’s truckload sector — low demand and ample capacity — has created challenges for carriers. The report highlights the complexity of demand sources contributing to a decline in trucking load requests and discusses the necessary capabilities to compete in the rapidly evolving truckload market.

The current state of North America’s truckload sector — low demand and ample capacity — has created challenges for carriers. The report highlights the complexity of demand sources contributing to a decline in trucking load requests and discusses the necessary capabilities to compete in the rapidly evolving truckload market. Nearshoring: Driven by the combination of global geopolitical volatility and sustainable emissions goals, the continuing growth of nearshoring is identified as a key trend for truckload-related businesses. As Mexico surpasses China as the leading source of goods imported into the U.S., 88% of small to medium-sized supply chain businesses plan to migrate partially to suppliers closer to the U.S., while 45% plan to switch all of them (Capterra). The report examines how these changes may affect the truckload transportation market.

Driven by the combination of global geopolitical volatility and sustainable emissions goals, the continuing growth of nearshoring is identified as a key trend for truckload-related businesses. As Mexico surpasses China as the leading source of goods imported into the U.S., 88% of small to medium-sized supply chain businesses plan to migrate partially to suppliers closer to the U.S., while 45% plan to switch all of them (Capterra). The report examines how these changes may affect the truckload transportation market. Freight Fraud: Freight fraud is a growing risk in the truckload sector, with CargoNet reporting a 59% increase in cargo theft in Q3 2023 compared to Q3 2022. An April 2024 survey found that 48% of respondents experienced cargo theft or freight fraud in the past year. Shippers, carriers and logistics service providers (LSPs) are advised to consider and prevent freight fraud. The report outlines steps to reduce its likelihood.

Freight fraud is a growing risk in the truckload sector, with CargoNet reporting a 59% increase in cargo theft in Q3 2023 compared to Q3 2022. An April 2024 survey found that 48% of respondents experienced cargo theft or freight fraud in the past year. Shippers, carriers and logistics service providers (LSPs) are advised to consider and prevent freight fraud. The report outlines steps to reduce its likelihood. Sustainability and Electric Vehicles: New emissions standards for heavy-duty trucks at both state and federal levels are accelerating the switch to more emissions-friendly vehicles, with forensic carbon accounting and measurement a potential legal necessity for shippers and carriers. Hurdles such as mileage range and charging infrastructure are among the limitations preventing fleets from greater adoption of electric vehicles.

New emissions standards for heavy-duty trucks at both state and federal levels are accelerating the switch to more emissions-friendly vehicles, with forensic carbon accounting and measurement a potential legal necessity for shippers and carriers. Hurdles such as mileage range and charging infrastructure are among the limitations preventing fleets from greater adoption of electric vehicles. The Implications of California’s AB5: Driver shortage is an ongoing challenge for carriers and LSPs, adding to the cost burden of enterprises as they bid to retain experienced and valuable driver support. Costs have the potential to rise further following the enactment of AB5 in California, which mandates reclassifying many independent contractor drivers as employees, requiring trucking companies to pay additional benefits and payroll taxes. The possibility of similar legislation spreading to other states could further exacerbate these challenges.

Responding Intelligently and Effectively to Whatever Happens Down the Road

“The Road Ahead: Key Trends and Capabilities Shaping the North American Freight Transportation Market” highlights solutions to help overcome the industry’s obstacles. These include enhanced collaboration via transportation management platforms, real-time freight visibility to guard against freight fraud, and digital tools to speed up and streamline processes.

“We are confident this report will be a valuable resource for shippers and carriers at a time when the industry acknowledges it has been bumping along the bottom for a long period,” said Ed Moran, managing director of Americas Transporeon. “By recognizing important trends and identifying how such trends might support business growth, all parties can proactively exploit collaborative digital tools that meet the demands of shippers and carriers alike.”

https://www.transporeon.com/en_US/reports/the-road-ahead To access “The Road Ahead: Key Trends and Capabilities Shaping the North American Freight Transportation Market” report, visit: