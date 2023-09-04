Centerline Drivers partners with Truckers Against Trafficking

SANTA ANA, Calif. — Truck driver staffing agency Centerline Drivers is partnering with Truckers Against Trafficking (TAT).

According to a news release, the partnership will allow Centerline’s truck drivers to be trained and certified on how to combat human trafficking directly, using a mobile app.

“We will also be building programs and initiatives for our customers and internal teams to get involved in helping with this fight,” the news release stated.

The partnership coincides with Drive Month, Centerline’s truck driver appreciation program that rewards and celebrates drivers for their hard work on and off the road.

“I’m so excited for this partnership with Truckers Against Trafficking,” said Jill Quinn, president of Centerline Drivers. “I know this training is going to be a gamechanger for our drivers, customers and internal teams. It will enable us to do our part to help combat trafficking on the road.”

TAT Executive Director Esther Goetsch said that Centerline is well-positioned to raise awareness with their customers and drivers about the realities of human trafficking.

“And we commend them for taking this opportunity during driver appreciation week to do just that,” Goetsch said. “By celebrating drivers, amplifying the message and making training readily available through their app, we are extremely hopeful that their efforts will result in more victims being recovered and perpetrators being arrested.”