Ohio billboards will salute drivers for Truck Driver Appreciation Week

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Through a partnership between the Ohio Trucking Association, Trucking Moves America Forward and sponsorships from Ohio Trucking Association members, six billboards have been purchased across Ohio for National Truck Driver Appreciation Week.

These billboards, estimated to be seen by more than 2 million sets of eyes daily, recognize the hard work that professional truck drivers do, a news release stated.

Truck Driver Appreciation Week is set for Sept. 10-16.

The billboards will feature two Ohio drivers: David Wolford from Continental Express Inc. and Clint McBee from GetGo Transportation Co. L.L.C.

Wolford, who has been a professional truck driver for 19 years, was crowned the 2022 Ohio Driver of the Year in March 2023 by the Ohio Trucking Association.

Wolford has spent the past 18 years at Continental Express, Inc., where he has driven more than 2.4 million miles without an accident.

Wolford is a driver trainer and is very active in mentoring new drivers. In addition, he is the host of their podcast, where he talks about industry events, tips and safety. He also creates safety videos for the company’s YouTube.

McBee has been with GetGo Transportation Co. L.L.C. for more than 20 years.

He is a military veteran who was the sole provider for his family of five. Driving a truck gave him the ability to provide for them.

McBee is employed by the current Ohio Trucking Association’s Board of Trustees Chair Tony Tomase.

Tomase identified billboards as a way to improve the trucking industry’s image and to thank drivers for their work.

“Drivers are truly the good ones; they deliver for America by delivering the essentials of life,” Tomase said. “They go out every day knowing their job is one of the top ten most dangerous in the country, but they take on that responsibility to make sure they and everyone around them on the road gets home safely. We should all remember to thank truck drivers for what they do.”

A donation campaign by Ohio Trucking Association members and contributions from the Ohio Trucking Association and Trucking Moves America Forward fueled the more than $40,000 billboard buy.

This collaboration has resulted in the most substantial billboard buy by any state trucking association in Trucking Moves America Forward’s history.

The billboards have been placed at locations around Ohio, including:

Interstate 75 in Toledo, Ohio.

Interstate 480 in Cleveland.

Interstate 75 in Dayton, Ohio.

Interstate 75 in Cincinnati.

U.S. 33 in Columbus, Ohio.

Elida Road in Lima, Ohio.