CFI expands logistics to a new facility in Texas

LAREDO, Texas — CFI Logistics and CFI Mexico are expanding into a new facility in Laredo, Texas, building on 36 years of operations in Mexico, providing expedited cross-border as well as in-country Mexico logistics and transportation services.

The new office will serve as the sales, operations and administrative center for CFI Logistics services in and out of Mexico. The location is a shared facility with CFI Mexico, a service comprised of both CFI Logistica and CFI de Mexico, headquartered in the Guadalajara World Trade Center.

“A majority of our customers have investments in business operations in the U.S. and Mexico, and they’re growing,” said Greg Orr, CFI president. “With our current and projected growth, and that of our customers seeking more services, it made sense to establish one convenient, central office for our principal U.S. and Mexico logistics management and operations teams to optimize communications, operations planning and customer service.”

CFI Logistics is affiliated with U.S. truckload carrier CFI, an operating company of TFI International Inc. CFI Mexico is a service of CFI.

CFI has 12 facilities in Mexico providing a wide range of in-country and cross-border logistics and freight transportation services. These include truckload and less-than-truckload (LTL) services, truckload and intermodal freight brokerage, warehousing, inventory management, fulfillment, and supply chain planning and engineering.

“By establishing a more seamless and integrated operation we can do a better job of being flexible, agile and precise in responding to shipper needs, and in providing our carrier partners with consistent quality freight,” Orr said.

A North American transportation solutions provider, these CFI affiliated services are also co-located in U.S and Canada with CFI’s truckload service centers and the company’s Joplin, Missouri, headquarters, according to Orr.

CFI Mexico and CFI Logistics employ close to 200 associates.

“At the end of the day, products still move in and out of warehouses, orders need to be fulfilled, transportation arranged, and trucks loaded,” he said. “We still need to manage the process, and have workers on site, protected with proper PPE and following all safety protocols. Doing this as efficiently as possible and meeting customer service needs is the imperative, but employee safety and health comes first.”

Orr added that CFI Logistics has long-held relationships with truck lines in Mexico and the U.S, which are an increasing need as trucking capacity continues to tighten.

While many employees currently work from home, the larger centralized office will accommodate anticipated workforce levels once pandemic restrictions are lifted and accommodate longer-term growth needs.

CFI contracts with more than 80 C-TPAT certified carriers. In 2020, CFI Mexico handled more than 90,000 cross-border shipments with Mexico with an additional 19,500 LTL shipments within Mexico, serving some of North America’s commercial, industrial, manufacturing and retail businesses.