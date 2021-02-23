Tennessee Highway Patrol to escort 2021 Big G Motorcycle Ride benefiting St. Jude

SHELBYVILLE, Tenn. — Big G Express is planning its sixth annual Big G Motorcycle Ride to benefit St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital on June 5. In partnership with the Tennessee Trucking Foundation, Big G’s fundraiser will help St. Jude continue leading the way in how the world treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases.

“I’m so excited about the ride,” said Tim Chelette, driver and fundraiser organizer for Big G Express. “This year, we’re going to be escorted by the Tennessee Highway Patrol from the time we leave the Big G yard all the way to Jim Oliver’s Smokehouse.”

The ride, which is about 75 miles long, will start at the Big G Yard at 193 Aldi Blvd. in Mt. Juliet, Tennessee, and end at 850 W. Main St. in Monteagle, Tennessee. At the restaurant, all riders will be eligible for door prize drawings, and a fundraiser auction will be held.

In a video address promoting the annual ride, Chelette said Big G riders and supporters raised $25,000 during last year’s ride. In five years, the fundraiser has collected $56,000 for St. Jude.

Registration for the ride will begin at 7:30 a.m. June 5 (fee is $20 per motorcycle), then kickstands up at 9 a.m. Coffee and doughnuts will be provided.

“Imagine the enormous good that could be done for the children at St. Jude with donations of just $1 or $5,” Chelette said. “It’s people like you who show up, who show out and like to support St. Jude —and it’s the children being treated there and their families who benefit. Because at the end of the day, zero dollars is what they pay.”

To donate items for the auction, contact Chelette at 615-308-7502 or [email protected]. To make Big G Motorcycle Ride donations directly to St. Jude, click here.