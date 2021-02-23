Tennessee Highway Patrol to escort 2021 Big G Motorcycle Ride benefiting St. Jude

By
The Trucker News Staff
-
87
Big G Motorcycle Ride
The Big G Express sixth annual fundraiser to benefit St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital will include an escort by the Tennessee Highway Patrol. Shown here, last year’s participants have a moment of prayer before the motorcycle ride. (Courtesy: Big G Express)

SHELBYVILLE, Tenn. — Big G Express is planning its sixth annual Big G Motorcycle Ride to benefit St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital on June 5. In partnership with the Tennessee Trucking Foundation, Big G’s fundraiser will help St. Jude continue leading the way in how the world treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases.

“I’m so excited about the ride,” said Tim Chelette, driver and fundraiser organizer for Big G Express. “This year, we’re going to be escorted by the Tennessee Highway Patrol from the time we leave the Big G yard all the way to Jim Oliver’s Smokehouse.”

The ride, which is about 75 miles long, will start at the Big G Yard at 193 Aldi Blvd. in Mt. Juliet, Tennessee, and end at 850 W. Main St. in Monteagle, Tennessee. At the restaurant, all riders will be eligible for door prize drawings, and a fundraiser auction will be held.

In a video address promoting the annual ride, Chelette said Big G riders and supporters raised $25,000 during last year’s ride. In five years, the fundraiser has collected $56,000 for St. Jude.

Registration for the ride will begin at 7:30 a.m. June 5 (fee is $20 per motorcycle), then kickstands up at 9 a.m. Coffee and doughnuts will be provided.

“Imagine the enormous good that could be done for the children at St. Jude with donations of just $1 or $5,” Chelette said. “It’s people like you who show up, who show out and like to support St. Jude —and it’s the children being treated there and their families who benefit. Because at the end of the day, zero dollars is what they pay.”

To donate items for the auction, contact Chelette at 615-308-7502 or [email protected]. To make Big G Motorcycle Ride donations directly to St. Jude, click here.

Previous articleThe Daily Trucker | Feb. 23, 2021
The Trucker News Staff
The Trucker News Staff
The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.
For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR