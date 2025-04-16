CH Robinson: AI has performed over 3 million shipping tasks

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. — C.H. Robinson is announcing it has performed over 3 million shipping tasks with its fleet of generative AI agents – proprietary tech tools the global logistics provider has built to automate steps across the lifecycle of a shipment and reduce customers’ speed-to-market from hours to seconds.

“That’s 3 million manual tasks our people didn’t have to do,” said Arun Rajan, chief strategy and innovation officer. “We’re at well over 1 million price quotes delivered by AI. In March, we hit 1 million orders processed by AI. Those are two of our most mature generative AI agents, and they’re more capable every day as the models we’ve built get smarter and as we apply them to more of our 83,000 customers. Each additional shipping step we’ve automated beyond those has created new leaps in efficiency for global supply chains and freed our people to do more high-value work for our customers.”

A Decade of AI

According to a company press release, C.H. Robinson has been using artificial intelligence at scale for more than a decade – going back to its pioneering freight-matching capabilities and continuing today through its supply chain insights, optimization and visibility. With the newest and most powerful form of AI, the company broke a long-standing barrier to automation in 2023 and announced its first generative AI agents throughout 2024. So far in 2025, data from C.H. Robinson’s 37 million shipments a year and from its supply chain experts have enabled the company to create new AI models, build new AI agents and rapidly increase the impact of its existing AI agents.

Price Quotes, Appointments, Tracking and More

Now the company is using its exclusive generative AI tech to provide price quotes, process orders, acquire trucking capacity, set appointments for pickup and delivery, check on loads in transit and has taken the first steps to supply tracking updates with generative AI.

“Price quotes for truckload shipments was a natural starting place for our generative AI tech, because we move more truckload freight than anyone in North America,” said Mark Albrecht, vice president for AI. “But we also do more less-than-truckload shipping than any 3PL. Since we added LTL to our quoting agent, every month we’ve had at least a 30% jump in LTL quotes delivered by AI. Our tech that classifies incoming email can even recognize when a shipper is asking for quotes on both truckload and LTL freight.”

LTL Freight

LTL has also been a factor in growing the number of emailed load tenders that no longer have to be manually processed and the number of customers who are benefiting.

“In February and March, our AI took care of just as many LTL orders as truckload orders,” Albrecht said. “We first applied our orders AI agent to emails from our biggest customers with the most truckload volume. Now in 2025, we’re extending it to more of our customers in the small and medium business sector, who are heavy users of both email and LTL shipping. Instead of waiting up to four hours for a person to get to their shipment in an email queue, over 5,200 customers are getting their loads accepted in under 90 seconds.”

As emails come into C.H. Robinson from carriers offering capacity, a new AI agent launched in January reads them, extracts information about available trucks and feeds the details into the company’s real-time capacity center. In February, the agent uploaded nearly 10 times more trucks to the system.

“Like our other AI agents, the truck posting agent lifts this repetitive manual task off of our people, frees them to do more strategic work and increases speed-to-market for our customers,” Albrecht said. “If a carrier emails us that they’ll have an empty truck Wednesday in Dallas and another Thursday in Chicago, the faster we get that information on system, the faster our load-matching platform notifies the carrier of ideal loads for their backhaul and the faster our customers’ freight hits the road.”

Other Innovations

In March, C.H. Robinson’s innovations included:

Rolling out a new version of its AI agent for appointments, now that the original has already set more than 1 million

Adding voice capability to a pilot using generative AI to contact carriers for missing status updates

Building an AI model for responding to customer requests for tracking updates

“Generative AI played a key role in the company’s 30% productivity increase across 2023 and 2024,” Rajan said. “Greater automation not only makes our operations and our customers’ supply chains more efficient. It lowers our cost to serve while simultaneously raising our quality of service. As we deploy generative AI across more aspects of our business, our teams can spend more of their time on the most complex shipments and the most pressing disruptions and the most valuable supply chain optimizations for our customers. In 2025, we increasingly view generative AI as a growth lever and a critical element of our broader ecosystem of AI capabilities for customers, carriers and the company.”