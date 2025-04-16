Resurfacing project beginning this month in Colorado

DELTA COUNTY, Colo.— According to a press release issued on Tuesday, the Colorado Department of Transportation, along with its contract partner United Companies, will begin a highway resurfacing project on Monday, April 21 on Colorado Highway 65 near Orchard City.

CDOT says work will include the resurfacing of northbound and southbound lanes of CO 65, pavement markings, delineators, and guardrails will also be included in the project.

This work will occur from Mile Point 0 at the intersection with CO 92 to MP 6.5, just north of Eckert.

“This project will improve and prolong the life of the road surface and enhance safety by providing a smoother road surface for motorists,” said Jason Smith, CDOT’s Regional Transportation Director. “Resurfacing can greatly extend the life of the asphalt pavement.”

The project is scheduled for completion in July 2025.