ACT Research: Used truck market maintains momentum in March

COLUMBUS, Ind. – March preliminary Class 8 same dealer used truck retail sales volumes jumped 17% m/m, according to the latest preliminary release of the State of the Industry: U.S. Classes 3-8 Used Trucks published by ACT Research.

“Used truck buyers kept their foot on the pedal in March,” said Steve Tam, vice president at ACT. “The market easily outperformed historical seasonality, which called for an increase of 12% m/m. Auction sales were true to form, adding 44% m/m in typical third month of the quarter fashion. Wholesale transactions rounded out the trifecta, expanding 23% m/m.”

“In total, March preliminary sales gained 28% m/m. Given the current level of economic and political uncertainty, volumes suggest truckers are taking advantage of available equipment at attractive prices,” Tam said.