C.H. Robinson taking applications for scholarship program

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. — Multi-model transportation services company C.H. Robinson has announced that it will be offering 25 $2,500 scholarships to employees and dependent children of its 73,000 contract carriers.

The company’s scholarship program has been an annual event for almost a decade, according to a news release.

Applications will be accepted Jan. 18 through Feb. 28.

The Contract Carrier Scholarship is open to employees or dependent children of carriers that have been with C.H. Robinson for a minimum of one year as of the application date.

Applicants must also: be between the ages of 16 and 24 or regular, full-time employees of the qualified carrier; be high-school seniors, high-school graduates or current post-secondary undergraduates; pursue undergraduate study in any field for the entire 2022-23 academic year at an accredited or bona fide college, university or vocational-technical school and enroll in full-time study if they’re a dependent.

However, students can enroll in part-time study if they are employees.

Scholarship winners are chosen on the basis of their academic record, school and community activities, work experience and a statement on their educational and career goals.

Full scholarship details are available by clicking here.