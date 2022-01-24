Volvo touts increased range in its new Class 8 electric tractor

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Volvo Trucks North America has announced that its Class 8 electric tractor — the VNR — now features an increased range of up to 85 percent, along with faster charging times and more configurations for heavy-duty transport.

Production on these newest models is expected to begin in the second quarter this year.

The new VNR has a 275-mile range, and the energy storage system can be charged to 80% in 60 minutes in a four-battery configuration and 90 minutes in a six-battery configuration — both times were clocked using a 250kW charger. Both CCS1 & CCS2 connectors are available.

“It is a testament to Volvo Trucks’ leadership that in a continuously evolving industry we are bringing the enhanced version of our VNR Electric to the market a year after sales of the VNR Electric first started,” said Peter Voorhoeve, president of Volvo Trucks North America.

“Volvo Trucks is at the forefront in the industry, always innovating and improving, while upholding the highest standards in design, construction and safety. Our team is proud of its role, together with dealers and customers, in accelerating the shift to electromobility and a more sustainable future.”

Volvo first began taking customer orders for its first Volvo VNR Electric model in December 2020, with commercial production starting in quarter two 2021 at the company’s New River Valley manufacturing plant in Dublin, Virginia.

Volvo has added two new configurations to its VNR Electric lineup — a six-by-four straight truck and a six-by-four tractor — joining its three existing models: a four-by-two tractor, six-by-two tractor and a single-axle straight truck.

“The enhanced Volvo VNR Electric’s true power lies in the improvements made in the battery – technology, design, management and package offering,” according to a Volvo news release.

“Improvements in battery design have resulted in an up to 40% increase in storage capacity for each battery.”

Each Volvo VNR Electric configuration is designed for applications and drive cycles with local and regional distribution ranges, including food and beverage, drayage and pick-up and delivery routes.

“Volvo Trucks is continuing to expand the capabilities of the VNR Electric to make it more efficient, satisfy our customer demands for expanded range, and provide a better driving experience,” said Andy Brown, Volvo Trucks’ product marketing manager for electromobility.

“The electric driveline featuring a two-speed I-Shift transmission provides best-in-class, powerful, and smooth acceleration. Innovations such as Volvo Active Driver Assist and Dynamic Steering make driving effortless and precise, while at the same time improving safety.”