Circle K joins Relay Payments’ fuel network

ATLANTA, Ga. — Relay Payments is partnering with Circle K to bring its secure digital payment solution to more than 500 truck-accessible Circle K locations across the country.

“This partnership with Relay helps us deliver on a key priority—making fueling more seamless and secure for professional drivers,” said Reno Øhlenschlaeger, vice president of global B2B mobility, Circle K. “By joining Relay’s digital payment network, we’re giving our fleet customers even more ways to pay quickly and get back on the road.”

Making Customer’s Live Easier

The launch gives professional drivers a new way to pay at the pump and in-store, helping fleets fuel faster and more securely, supporting Circle K’s mission to make its customers’ lives a little easier every day, according to a joint media release.

Drivers can use Relay at the pump or inside Circle K stores to pay for fuel, DEF, and other in-store purchases. Fleets that have negotiated their own discounts with Circle K can continue using them when paying with Relay. Fleets that do not have their own negotiated discount with Circle K can take advantage of Relay’s discounted pricing at Circle K locations.

Modernizing OTR Payments

Circle K’s expanding network makes it a strong addition to Relay’s fuel network, which now spans over 3,000 locations and supports more than 500,000 drivers and carriers nationwide, according to the release.

“Our goal is to modernize every part of the over-the-road payment experience,” said Ryan Droege, CEO, co-founder of Relay Payments. “Circle K’s rapidly expanding network is a strong fit for the carriers and drivers who use Relay. Together, we’re giving drivers more places to fuel with confidence.”

Relay gives fleets a single platform to manage payments for fuel, scales, lumpers, repairs and more, according to the release.