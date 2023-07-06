TheTrucker.com
Class 8 tractor orders see June increases

By The Trucker News Staff -
Preliminary orders for North American Class 8 tractors, such as this Peterbilt Model 679, were up slightly in June, according to ACT Research. (Courtesy: Peterbilt)

COLUMBUS, Ind. — Preliminary North American Class 8 net orders remained seasonally soft in June with 16,200 units, up 5% year-over-year and 4% month-over-month, while preliminary Classes 5-7 rose a modest 2% year-over-year with 17,700 units (-12% month-over-month), according to ACT Research.

Complete industry data for May, including final order numbers, will be published by ACT in mid-July, a news release noted.

“Given robust Class 8 orders into year-end 2022 and the ensuing backlog support, coupled with normal seasonal order patterns, orders were expected to moderate into Q2 and remain at relatively soft levels into mid-Q3’23. June orders were in line with this view, bringing the ytd monthly SA average to 18,200,” said Eric Crawford, ACT’s vice president and senior analyst. “The relatively few build slots still free in 2H’23 suggest order intake is unlikely to find meaningful traction until 2024 orderboards open.”

graph

