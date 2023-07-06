Truck driver surrenders after hour-long chase by Arkansas troopers

POPE COUNTY, Ark. — Arkansas State Police (ASP) chased the driver of a big rig for almost an hour on Wednesday, July 5, along Interstate 40 in rural Pope County.

According to an ASP report, a state trooper was in the process of pulling over another vehicle when a semi truck, driven by 44-year-old Birotte Charamant of Florida almost hit the officer.

The trooper then began pursuit of the 18-wheeler, which can be seen in a video taken by a motorist swerving back and forth on the interstate during the pursuit.

An ASP spokesperson said troopers deployed spike strips onto the interstate, popping the rig’s tires.

Charamant eventually stopped the semi but refused to exit the vehicle. After a short time, troopers arrested him, and he was booked into the Pope County Jail on an aggravated assault charge.

Video of the chase is shown below in a report from KARK in Little Rock.