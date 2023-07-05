Fleet Advantage’s Matt de Aguiar selected as a 2023 40 Under 40 honoree by The South Florida Business Journal

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Fleet Advantage, a Class-8 fleet data analytics, equipment financing and life cycle cost management, has announced that Chief Operating Officer Matt de Aguiar, CLFP, has been selected to the South Florida Business Journal’s 40 Under 40 list, honoring his leadership and civic involvement throughout the South Florida community.

Annually, the South Florida Business Journal acknowledges young professionals making their mark in the business world while shaping the local community’s future across the Broward, Miami-Dade and Palm Beach counties, according to a news release.

“Promoted to be Fleet Advantage’s COO at the start of the year, de Aguiar has taken on increased responsibilities by focusing on continuous improvement both at Fleet Advantage and in the community,” the news release stated. “Within the company, he has implemented cross-departmental internal controls to foster a collaborative working environment, in which he saw an opportunity to align various departments with internal and external processes. As a result, Fleet Advantage saw better, overall teamwork as well as a better understanding of what individuals in other departments do on a daily basis.”

In the community, de Aguiar has been a committee member of Fleet Advantage’s Kids Around The Corner Foundation, as he was involved in the foundation’s charitable donations to Tri-County Animal Rescue and Women In Distress. With Women-In-Distress, de Aguiar has been a key donator of the organization himself since 2012.

As Fleet Advantage continues to grow, “de Aguiar continues to lead the company-wide initiative on documenting specific departmental processes, so that new and current employees can understand all procedures more holistically,” the news release noted. “de Aguiar has worked with every team in the organization with a goal to break down company silos, improve the overall culture, and create better efficiencies for Fleet Advantage overall.”

Fleet Advantage President and CEO Brian Holland lauded de Aguiar’s accomplishments.

“On behalf of our entire team, we are thrilled that Matt was honored with this recognition as one of South Florida’s best and brightest individuals impacting our local community,” Holland said. “Since joining Fleet Advantage nearly three years ago, Matt has implemented many tangible enhancements to the company and as his mentor, I look forward to continuing to offer any advice that I can.