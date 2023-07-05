Goodyear adds regional-haul trailer tire to Cooper Works Series line

AKRON, Ohio — The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has announced a new addition to the Cooper WORK Series line, the WORK Series Regional Haul Trailer (RHT) 2.

Available now, the company said in a statement that the new trailer tire is SmartWay verified and designed to help fleet owners meet regional haul demands in both tandem and spread axle trailer applications.

“Dependability and durability are top-of-mind for fleet operators when choosing a tire that meets the unique demands of regional trailer tire applications,” said Tom Lippello, senior director of commercial marketing for Goodyear North America. “Fleets can feel confident they can navigate tough roads while delivering efficiency for their business with this new WORK Series trailer tire offering.”

The company says that the Cooper WORK Series RHT 2 features advanced technology for even treadwear and high scrub resistance to deliver the right mix of efficiency and durability for regional haul trailer tire applications.

Available in eight different sizes, the features and benefits of the Cooper WORK Series RHT 2 include:

Low rolling resistance & high scrub tread compound that balances performance, improves wear, helps resist tearing and promotes fuel efficiency.

Four heavy-duty, full-width steel belt construction that promotes durability in spread axle applications while also preserving the casing for retreadability.

Advanced tread features and a shoulder profile that helps minimize tearing and chunking in high scrub applications.

Wear square visual indicator that helps determine the remaining tread on the tire and can assist in detecting wheel alignment issues with the vehicle.

For more information about the Cooper WORK Series RHT 2, as well as all of Cooper’s on-and-off road tires, click here.