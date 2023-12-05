Class 8 truck orders show acceleration in November

COLUMBUS, Ind. — November preliminary North American Class 8 net orders were 41,700 units, rising by 9,000 units from both October and year-ago November, according to ACT Research.

Complete industry data for November, including final order numbers, will be published by ACT Research in mid-December.

“November Class 8 net orders were the highest monthly intake since October 2022,” said Kenny Vieth, ACT’s president and senior analyst. “A modest seasonal factor presses down gently this month, with seasonal adjustment dropping November’s SA intake to 40,100 units, making November the best ‘real’ order month since September 2022. Since the filling of 2024’s orderboards began in earnest in September, Class 8 orders have been booked at a 413k SAAR.”

Even though backlogs, in seasonal fashion, are rising, they continue to point to a different market vibe heading into 2024, Vieth said.

They are “Still good, for sure, but solid, rather than stellar.” he concluded.