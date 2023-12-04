3 Vanguard Truck Centers are now Mack Certified EV dealers

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Vanguard Truck Centers recently achieved Certified Electric Vehicle (EV) status at several of its locations, including in Phoenix, making it the first Mack Certified EV dealer in Arizona, according to a Mack news release.

Vanguard locations in Austin, Texas, and Houston are also certified.

This certification enables Vanguard to service and support the Mack LR Electric refuse truck, Mack’s first fully-electric Class 8 vehicle, and the Mack MD Electric medium-duty vehicle.

“Mack applauds Vanguard Truck Centers for demonstrating their commitment to building a more sustainable future,” said Jonathan Randall, president of Mack Trucks North America. “The investments made in becoming EV certified enhances our service network and helps customers transition toward a zero-tailpipe emission future.”

EV certification requires dealerships to complete a comprehensive sales and technician training program. Facility upgrades are often necessary to accommodate the certification. Vanguard met regularly with the Mack team to ensure they fulfilled the stringent infrastructure, safety, charging and tooling requirements to be EV-certified.

Two dedicated EV-certified technicians have been appointed for each of Vanguard’s three newly-certified locations to service and maintain Mack LR Electric and Mack MD Electric vehicles. Vanguard converted one service bay per location to be dedicated to battery-electric vehicles. The Austin location offers $1.4 million in parts inventory, and dealerships in Phoenix and Houston each offer $3 million in parts inventory.

“We are very excited with the response from our customers regarding Vanguard’s commitment to Mack’s investment in electric vehicles,” said John Thomas, Vanguard executive vice president of new truck sales. “Additionally, these electric vehicles have resulted in ongoing discussions with conquest customers who have never purchased a Mack truck in the past.”

Vanguard Truck Center’s Austin dealership financed a portable charger with Mack Financial Services.

Founded in 1989, Vanguard Truck Centers serves the transportation industry with 26 facilities spanning Texas, Arizona, Missouri, Illinois, South Carolina, North Carolina and Georgia. Currently, nine locations are Mack Certified Uptime Dealers with additional Vanguard locations actively engaged in implementing procedures and process to become Certified Uptime Dealers.

Available at Vanguard Truck Centers, the Mack LR Electric refuse model “combines power, dependability, and ruggedness with zero emissions for more sustainable and eco-conscious refuse and recycling collection,” the news release stated.

The LR Electric offers 42% more energy and a standard 376 kWh total battery capacity for extended range. With its twin electric motors, the Mack LR Electric delivers 448 horsepower and peak output torque of 4,051 pound feet from zero RPM.

A copper-colored Bulldog on the cab symbolizes the LR Electric’s drivetrain, which is powered by four NMC (nickel manganese cobalt oxide) lithium-ion batteries.

These batteries are charged from a 150kW SAEJ1772-compliant charging system, which not only propels the vehicle, but also supplies power for all the accessories on board through 12V, 24V and 600V circuits.

The LR Electric incorporates a two-stage regenerative braking system that helps recapture energy during the countless stops it makes throughout the day, especially with an increasing load.

New to Vanguard’s electric line up, the Mack MD Electric is available in Class 6 and Class 7 ratings like its diesel counterpart. The Class 6 model has a gross vehicle weight rating (GVWR) of 25,996 pounds, and the Class 7 model has a GVWR of 33,000 pounds. Both models are exempt from the 12% Federal Excise Tax.

The MD Electric utilizes Nickel Manganese Cobalt (NMC) Oxide lithium-ion batteries to power its three-phase permanent magnet synchronous motor and accompanying on-board accessories. These batteries come in either a 150kWh or 240kWh configuration. Charging options include both AC and DC charging units.

The vehicle features a regenerative braking system that efficiently recovers energy from the frequent stops made during daily operations.