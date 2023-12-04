Newest Sheetz location features 25 free truck parking spaces

ALTOONA, Pa. — Sheetz’s newest location in Disputanta, Virginia, includes diesel fuel and free truck parking.

The store, just off of exit 38 along Interstate 295, includes five lanes that offer high flow diesel fuel and diesel exhaust fluid (DEF) for semi-trucks, along with 10 fuel terminals for other vehicles, according to a news release.

The store also features 25 free truck parking spaces available for overnight parking to truckers.

This is Sheetz’s 39th store to offer truck diesel fuel lanes.

In honor of the grand opening, the restaurant and convenience store chain donated $2,500 to the FeedMore Food Bank, a nonprofit dedicated to feeding individuals who are food insecure across 29 counties and five cities in Virginia.

A second donation of $2,500 was also presented to the Special Olympics of Virginia.