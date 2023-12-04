Trucker found dead in rig at Utah gas station

NEPHI, Utah — Utah police are investigating after a truck driver was found dead in his rig at around 9:30 a.m. on Dec. 3 at a 7-11 store in Nephi.
According to a Nephi Police Department Facebook post, the truck was parked in the east parking area of the store.
“Due to the death being unattended, an investigation is being conducted with the assistance of the State Bureau of Investigations and the Utah State Crime Lab,” the Facebook post stated. “The investigation is still ongoing. At this time, there appears to be no foul play and no threat towards the public.”
Police didn’t release the driver’s name.
Born in Pine Bluff, Arkansas, and raised in East Texas, John Worthen returned to his home state to attend college in 1998 and decided to make his life in The Natural State. Worthen is a 20-year veteran of the journalism industry and has covered just about every topic there is. He has a passion for writing and telling stories. He has worked as a beat reporter and bureau chief for a statewide newspaper and as managing editor of a regional newspaper in Arkansas. Additionally, Worthen has been a prolific freelance journalist for two decades, and has been published in several travel magazines and on travel websites.