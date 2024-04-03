CLX Logistics snapped up by chemical supply chain giant Quantix

CHICAGO — Chemical industry supply chain services company Quantix has acquired CLX Logistics, a liquid bulk 3PL.

Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, Quantix has an extensive supply chain services offering for the chemical industry.

Terms of the deal were not released.

According to a news release, the addition of CLX bolsters Quantix’s offerings, “adding a robust technology suite and managed supply chain solutions to support customers around the world across all modes.”

Quantix and CLX collectively form a platform with more than $2 billion in logistics spend and have approximately 5,400 owned assets, more than 40 distribution centers and rail terminals and 3,300 partner carrier relationships, the news release notes.

The acquisition will grow Quantix’s presence in North American and European markets, making the combined company one of the world’s largest providers in the nearly $100 billion global chemical supply chain logistics market.

“This deal is a significant step for Quantix as a leader in the chemical 3PL market and will bring meaningful value to our customers as we integrate a wide-ranging set of offerings, technology and analytics products into our portfolio,” said Chris Ball, president and CEO of Quantix. “We’re proud to have the CLX team as part of the Quantix family of companies, and congratulate founder J. Stephen Hamilton on the exceptional business he has built.”

J. Stephen Hamilton, founder and chairman of the board at CLX Logistics, said it would be hard to find a company that better understands the logistics needs of the chemical industry than Quantix.

“We look forward to helping them build even further on what, and how, they deliver for customers through our global presence, advanced chemical logistics expertise and commitment to customer success,” Hamilton added.