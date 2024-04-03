Truck driver charged in deaths of 3 motorcyclists in Nevada

LAS VEGAS — A Grand Rapids, Michigan, truck driver as been arrested in connection with the deaths of three motorcyclists on March 23 near Laughlin, Nevada.

According to the Nevada Highway Patrol (NHP), 29-year-old Claude Rafiki was driving under the influence when he drove his semi the wrong way on State Route 163.

Rafiki faces charges of DUI and reckless driving causing death or substantial bodily harm.

A news release from the NHP stated that just before 3 p.m., Rafiki’s Freightliner crossed the center median into wrong-way traffic, striking two motorcycles carrying three riders.

According to the Clark County Coroner’s Office, those who died are Owen Hart, 22, Jeremy Gebo, 44, and Athena Fay Taylor, 21 — all of Saint George, Utah.

The three were reportedly riding to celebrate Hart’s birthday and the beginning of his career as a truck driver. Hart and Taylor were also newly-engaged, according to reports.

KLAS reported that Rafiki’s initial court appearance was delayed several days as the courts worked to find Rafiki a translator.

Rafiki speaks Kinyarwanda, a Central African language.

A judge has set a $500,000 bond in the case.

According to Clark County Jail records, Rafiki remains behind bars.