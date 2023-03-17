ContainerPort Group expands Philadelphia operations

CLEVELAND — In response to increased demand in Philadelphia, ContainerPort Group (CPG), a nationwide trucking carrier specializing in drayage solutions, has announced an expanded footprint in the market with additional freight capacity and increased driver support.

“As the cargo continues to flow through the east coast, our customers are turning to us for additional trucking capacity throughout the Northeast, and particularly in Philadelphia,” CPG President Joey Palmer said. “We already have a presence across other ports including New York/New Jersey, Norfolk, Baltimore and more, so broadening our footprint to include Philadelphia was a next logical step for our business and for our customers. We will continue to grow and deepen our presence in the region based on the needs of our customers and the market.”

To help support operations, the company has already added several veteran owner operators carrying a variety of endorsements, as well as a fleet of private chassis, according to a news release.

“Customers can take advantage of Philadelphia’s centralized location to reach nearly 41 million people within a 150-mile radius of the port,” the news release stated. “CPG’s growth in Philadelphia demonstrates the company’s commitment to providing nationwide coverage at every port and every rail.”

Earlier this month, CPG announced it had opened a new terminal in Jacksonville to accommodate growing demand in the Southeast region. Additionally, the company recently began offering dedicated services across several locations, providing guaranteed capacity to customers needing white-glove service.

“Much of our strategy for growth is driven by customer demand,” Palmer said. “This is not only reflected in our decision to expand our footprint in Philly and Jacksonville, but it can also be seen in our evolving portfolio of services and solutions. Our goal is to be everywhere our customers need us to be and to provide the solutions both our drivers and our customers need.”